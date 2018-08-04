Secure The Wig Before Attempting The #ZoomChallenge In Public

The #ZoomChallenge is all fun and games until somebody gets hurt. One woman attempted the challenge at Mansion Elan nightclub in Atlanta and ended up wigless and distraught, to say the least. Remember ladies, always always ALWAYS secure the wig (and your cakes if you’re Blac Chyna)!

Watch the video below.

We do all type of shit in the club when you hear I’m spinning 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/A7QeONnUjn — #FreeCray (@DJ_MarcB) August 4, 2018

And here’s another angle for you.

Welp I’m done for the night pic.twitter.com/rePhgDXcUK — A Tiny Cugly (@TinyTiniTine) August 4, 2018

