READ THIS: Before You Allow Your Pet To Lick Your Face….Man Has Limbs Amputated After Being Licked By a Dog

A Wisconsin man lost both of his legs and arms after he suffered sepsis, believed to be caused by being licked by a dog. Greg Mantueufel, developed flu-like symptoms and contracted the bacteria capnocytophaga canimorsus, it’s a bacteria found in dog and cat saliva.

The man’s wife became alarmed when she noticed bruises began to appear across his face and body and rushed him to the hospital .

Capnocytophaga canimorsus is present in the saliva of most healthy dogs and is usually not harmful to humans. If a person has a weak immune system, the bacteria can poison the blood and cause death.

According to the CDC, a person is at greater risk if:

They excessively use alcohol

Do not have a spleen

Have Immuno-compromising conditions, but not limited to:

Cancer

Diabetes

HIV infection

Taking drugs that are toxic to cells like chemotherapy

