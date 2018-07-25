CLOSE
R. Kelly’s Wife Responds To New 19-Minute Song With Her Remix

Well…that escalated quickly.

After the release of R. Kelly’s 19-minute song, I Admit, his ex-wife, Andrea Kelly has remixed the song with her on lyrics in the form of an Instagram post.

 

THE REMIX: Admit it Admit it Admit it Your mama IS watching over you And rolling over in her grave because of the ABUSIVE things you do You say she’s looking down from heaven So there’s nothing she didn’t see Which means she saw you BEAT me from heaven and neglect her grand babies……Admit it Admit it Admit it Your children you don’t see Because you treat them like your fans And not your flesh and blood, please Being a dead beat dad is a conscious choice You could face time w them EVERYDAY they’d SEE your face and HEAR your voice,so….. Admit it Admit it Admit it Then go get some professional help Own the pain that you’ve inflicted on others’ All by yourself Even though you can’t read or write it didn’t stop you from making hit songs But you don’t have to read or write to know Domestic Violence is wrong, so…. Admit it Admit it Admit it Your past is not is an excuse Just because you were abused doesn’t mean you get to ABUSE….. Admit it Admit it Admit it Cause the TRUTH will set you free Nothing good is gonna come to you UNTIL YOU DO RIGHT BY ME. #domesticviolenceawareness #survivor #free #truth #speak @theshaderoom @tmz_tv @thejasminebrand_ @balleralert @bet @people @billboard @theviewabc @wendyshow @iamsteveharveytv @johnlegend @theellenshow @ncadv

A post shared by Drea Kelly (@officialdreakelly) on

 

