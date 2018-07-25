Lauryn Hill Cancels Concerts In Raleigh And Charlotte This Week

22 reads Leave a comment
If you had tickets to check out Lauryn Hill in Raleigh or Charlotte this week, you’re going to need new plans. Both shows have been cancelled.
1. Stevie J got his new bride, Faith Evans’, initials tattooed on his face.1 of 11
2. Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott have matching Butterfly tatts to represent their baby girl Stormi.2 of 11
3. Both Kenyon Martin and Soulja Boy had Trina’s lip tatted on their neck at one point.3 of 11
4. Amber Rose once had ex-husband Wiz Khalifa’s whole face tatted on her arm before the divorce.4 of 11
5. Pete Davidson infamously got two tattoos dedicated to Ariana Grande just weeks after they began dating.5 of 11
6. AG & PD got matching “honest to god knock me out” too6 of 11
7. Grande even got Pete’s dad’s firefighter number, “8418”, tattooed.7 of 11
8. Remember Nas’s tatoo of Kelis’ whole body?8 of 11
9. Beyoncé and Jay-Z got matching “IV” ring finger tattoos to honor their matrimony.9 of 11
10. Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom had matching intial tattoos back when they were married.10 of 11
11. Zayn Malik got his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid’s eyes tatted on his chest.11 of 11
