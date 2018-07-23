WATCH: Greenville, SC., Dentist Joins In On Viral “In My Feelings” Challenge…..The Ladies Love It

Dr. Rich Constantine, of Greenville, Sc., turned the internet upside down with his version of the “shiggy”, a popular dance challenge that started on Instagram after the release of rapper Drake’s latest album Scorpion.

Constantine’s version of the challenge, is cleverly titled “In My Fillings.” The video had more than 49 million views on the office Facebook page by early Monday morning with more than 921,000 reactions and comments.

Don’t you wish your dentist had moves like this!

Must Read:

Black Twitter Is Divided Over Michael B. Jordan’s Swirly Italian Vacation

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: