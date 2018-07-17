Let’s Watch This Video Of Obama Dancing In Kenya Instead Of Talking About Trump

Here’s something to put a smile on your face!

It’s a video of Obama. He’s dancing. He’s in Kenya.

Obama dancing in Kenya is the perfect antidote to today pic.twitter.com/mP7WqTTo7Q — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 17, 2018

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark