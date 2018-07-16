0 reads Leave a comment
In the latest episode of the Talkitecture podcast, millennials get a crash course on cryptocurrency and the best pathways to financial freedom in our current economy.
Stream it below and learn something.
Financial Aids: The Talkitects Get An Intro Class On Getting To The Bag was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com
