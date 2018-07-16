RIP: D.L. Hughley’s Father Passes

74 reads Leave a comment
Our prayers are with actor, comedian D.L. Hughley after losing his father, Charles Hughley, who passed away over the weekend.
Hughley took to social media to share the sad news with his fans.
D.L. wrote:
