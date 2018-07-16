CLOSE
#RIP: D.L. Hughley’s Father Passes

AOL Build Speaker Series - D.L. Hughley, 'Black Man, White House: An Oral History of the Obama Years'

Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty

Our prayers are with actor, comedian D.L. Hughley after losing his father, Charles Hughley, who passed away over the weekend.

Hughley took to social media to share the sad news with his fans.

D.L. wrote:

 

