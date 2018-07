Guess Who Just Lost Their Peach On RHOA???

Another cast member is out!

While she’s gaining a baby, Kenya Moore is losing a peach! According to Page Six, Moore was offered a part-time role on the upcoming season of Real Housewives Of Atlanta, but she didn’t want the cut in pay. So she’s out.

Kenya joined the show in season five. Last year she married Marc Daly and confirmed her pregnancy in April.

Just last month, Moore was denying rumors that she was leaving the show.

