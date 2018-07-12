CLOSE
‘Forbes’ Claims Kylie Jenner Is A “Self-Made” Almost Billionaire And Dictionary.com Hopped On Twitter To Get Shady

Marie Claire Fresh Faces Party - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

You’ve probably made a mistake if the dictionary is getting shady with you.

This week, Forbes highlighted Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian’s youngest sister, as a “self-made” almost billionaire. Jenner owns 100% of her cosmetics company that is estimated to be worth $800 million. Add another $100 million for Jenner’s television appearances and endorsements and, yes, she’s almost a billionaire. However, people questioned if Jenner is really “self-made” since she came from a wealthy family and had the means to start the company. So, Dictionary.com decided to hop on Twitter and offer a different perspective.

 

 

