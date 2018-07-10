CLOSE
Another Rapid Fox Killed In Raleigh

A warning to residence in the triangle after a person was attacked by a rabid fox in Raleigh. Officers responded to a report of an aggressive fox on Fountain Drive near Rock Quarry Road.

The fox killed by officers was taken to a lab where it tested positive for rabies. Police remind you to be aware of your surroundings and look for unusual animal behavior.

Wake County health officials provided general tips to help minimize rabies risks:

*Residents should not approach animals that they do not know.

*Residents should ensure their pets have a current rabies vaccination. If a pet is allowed outside, a booster vaccine is recommended.

Outdoor pets should be kept inside until they receive their booster vaccines.

*Do not feed stray or unknown animals, that includes cats and dogs.

*Do not leave trash or food outside, unless it is in a trash can with a tight-fitting lid.

*If a pet is fed outside, do not leave food out overnight.

*If a pet comes in contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact a veterinarian immediately.

