Kroger’s Closes And Food Lion Has Job Fair

Food Lion will have job fairs today in Raleigh, Durham and Cary, while Kroger announced that it will close their stores by Aug. 14th.

Today/ Friday, Food Lion will hosting three job fairs in the Triangle in Raleigh, Cary and Durham. According to Food Lion, the chain is looking to hire about 300 full time and part-time jobs.

On Thursday, Kroger announced that it will lay off more people than what was originally estimated. According to Kroger, 118 people at each store will lose their jobs — that’s a total of 1,652 people.

Originally, company representatives said it would be about 1,500 employees.

Kroger owns Harris Teeter, and many of the stores closing in the Triangle will become Harris Teeters.

However, reps say there’s no guarantee those losing their jobs will get a job at the new Harris Teeters taking over.

Those interested in working for Food Lion can check out three jobs fairs between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday. The locations include:

  • Hilton North Raleigh/Midtown, 3415 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh
  • Courtyard by Marriott, 1815 Front Street, Durham
  • Embassy Suites, 201 Harrison Oaks Blvd., Cary

Kroger will also host a two-day job fair on July 17 and July 18 for employees who will lose their jobs. About two dozen companies will be there.

Source: WRAL.com

Kroger’s Closes And Food Lion Has Job Fair was originally published on thelightnc.com

