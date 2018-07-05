0 reads Leave a comment
One young woman is going viral after she did what she needed to do to make sure she got her friend’s graduation photos right. She was clearly dedicated to the cause, as she laid on the floor in her Chucks and box braids. Sis did not come to play.
Soon after, the innanet began talking about how real friends take their friends’ photos—and we agree. Hit the flip to see people doing the absolute most to capture the moment…
She’s Not Your BEST Friend If She Doesn’t Take Your Pics Like This… was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com
1 2 3 4 5Next page »
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – add yours