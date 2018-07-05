Black Girl Problems: It’s Waxing Season

TJMS
| 07.05.18
It’s summer, and that means its waxing season! Black girls have to stay on schedule because if you skip a wax you’ll have a mustache. Blonde hair doesn’t show up on fair skin, but dark hair, doesn’t afford us that luxury. Sherri thought Kym was taking about waxing a different area and took it to a whole different level, literally.

