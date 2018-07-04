Literally, everybody and their mama will be BBQ’ing or cooking out to celebrate Independence Day this Wednesday — which means Beyoncé songs will be in full effect.

The only thing wrong with jamming to the Queen’s music is that everyone isn’t Bootylicious enough to except the same level of greatness as Bey! But who cares.

It’s the fourth of July and after a few shots or glasses of wine with a couple of hot dogs, you too will probably feel like Mrs. Knowles – Carter on her best day. Just don’t end up like this sister.

Be safe though.

Please Don’t End Up Like This Woman, Trying To Perform Beyoncé Songs At The Cookout was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

