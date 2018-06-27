CLOSE
Today Is National HIV Testing Day! Find Out Where You Can Get Tested

Nat'l Gay Men's HIV/AIDS Awareness Day Marked With Expanded HIV/AIDS Testing

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

The theme for National HIV Testing Day, Doing It My Way, Testing for HIV, underscores that there are many reasons to be tested for HIV and many ways to get the test. You can be tested at your doctor’s office the next time you go in or you can find testing in other settings as well. In many communities, free or low cost HIV testing can be found at clinics, community-based organizations, pharmacies, mobile vans, or at special testing events. You can even buy a test kit at the pharmacy, take the test at home, send it in, and get your results over the phone. With all of these options, today it is easy to test the way that is right for you. Read stories on social media about why and how people make HIV testing part of their lives using #DoingItMyWay

Get Your FREE HIV Test at Select Walgreens on National HIV Testing Day 

Counselors will be on hand at participating Walgreens in more than 180 cities on Wednesday, June 27th from 10 am to 7 pm to provide FREE HIV testing and information about prevention options – including PrEP, the pill to prevent HIV.

Find a Walgreens location offering free testing today here.

Confidential HIV/AIDS Support

800-573-3602

8AM-10PM EST

You can also enter your zip code in the HIV Testing Sites & Care Services Locator to find testing and other services here.

 

 

National HIV Testing Day

