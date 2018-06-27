Today Is National HIV Testing Day! Find Out Where You Can Get Tested

The theme for National HIV Testing Day, Doing It My Way, Testing for HIV, underscores that there are many reasons to be tested for HIV and many ways to get the test. You can be tested at your doctor’s office the next time you go in or you can find testing in other settings as well. In many communities, free or low cost HIV testing can be found at clinics, community-based organizations, pharmacies, mobile vans, or at special testing events. You can even buy a test kit at the pharmacy, take the test at home, send it in, and get your results over the phone. With all of these options, today it is easy to test the way that is right for you. Read stories on social media about why and how people make HIV testing part of their lives using #DoingItMyWay
Get Your FREE HIV Test at Select Walgreens on National HIV Testing Day
Counselors will be on hand at participating Walgreens in more than 180 cities on Wednesday, June 27th from 10 am to 7 pm to provide FREE HIV testing and information about prevention options – including PrEP, the pill to prevent HIV.
Find a Walgreens location offering free testing today here.
Confidential HIV/AIDS Support
800-573-3602
8AM-10PM EST
You can also enter your zip code in the HIV Testing Sites & Care Services Locator to find testing and other services here.
