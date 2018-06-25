NC Teen Who Stood Alone Agianst Gun Violence To Share BET’s Humanitarian Award

This year at the BET Awards, the network honored six people whom they call “humanitarian heroes.” Among the winners is North Carolina 16-year-old Justin Blackman, the only student to walk out of Wilson Preparatory Academy on March 14. Students across the country walked out of classes that day, one month after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The BET Awards Humanitarian Heroes also included: James Shaw Jr., the Waffle House Hero, who disarmed a man who went on a shooting spree in the restaurant, saving several lives and getting injured in the process.

Naomi Wadler is just 11 years old. She gave a powerful speech at the March For Our Lives asking people to save kids like her from gun violence.

Then, there was Anthony Borges, who survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and saved his classmates. The superhero threw his body in the line of fire and was shot five times.

Mamoudou Gassama’s story went viral when he quickly scaled a building to save a small boy who was dangling from a balcony in Paris.

And finally, Shaun King is a Black Lives Matter and civil rights activist who uses his platform to report on issues within the black community and discuss a need for social change.

John Legend introduced six individuals at the 2018 BET Awards who have done “something unexpected and impactful” to become humanitarian heroes. Among those on stage was Parkland school shooting survivor Anthony Borges. https://t.co/WrsAjzpTGT pic.twitter.com/XYUHVJ2D6R — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 25, 2018

