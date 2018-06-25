CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

NC Teen Who Stood Alone Agianst Gun Violence To Share BET’s Humanitarian Award

5 reads
Leave a comment
2017 BET Awards - Show

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

This year at the BET Awards, the network honored six people whom they call “humanitarian heroes.” Among the winners is North Carolina 16-year-old Justin Blackman, the only student to walk out of Wilson Preparatory Academy on March 14. Students across the country walked out of classes that day, one month after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The BET Awards Humanitarian Heroes also included: James Shaw Jr., the Waffle House Hero, who disarmed a man who went on a shooting spree in the restaurant, saving several lives and getting injured in the process.

Naomi Wadler is just 11 years old. She gave a powerful speech at the March For Our Lives asking people to save kids like her from gun violence.

Then, there was Anthony Borges, who survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and saved his classmates. The superhero threw his body in the line of fire and was shot five times.

Mamoudou Gassama’s story went viral when he quickly scaled a building to save a small boy who was dangling from a balcony in Paris.

And finally, Shaun King is a Black Lives Matter and civil rights activist who uses his platform to report on issues within the black community and discuss a need for social change.

anthony borges , humanitarian , humanitarian award , james shaw jr. , justin blackmon , Mamoudou Gassama , Naomi Wilder , Shaun King

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading NC Teen Who Stood Alone Agianst Gun Violence To Share BET’s Humanitarian Award

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ella Mai
WATCH: Ella Mai Has Everyone “Boo’d Up” Even…
 2 hours ago
06.25.18
2017 BET Awards - Show
NC Teen Who Stood Alone Agianst Gun Violence…
 2 hours ago
06.25.18
Watch All Of The Live Performances From The…
 11 hours ago
06.25.18
This Is A Copy Cat: New Claims Suggest…
 11 hours ago
06.25.18
17 Tweets That Pretty Much Sum Up The…
 12 hours ago
06.25.18
A New Low? Woman Dubbed #PermitPatty Calls Police…
 13 hours ago
06.25.18
Ava Duvernay, Spike Lee & More Of Black…
 14 hours ago
06.25.18
Joe Jackson Hospitalized With Terminal Cancer: ‘He Doesn’t…
 15 hours ago
06.25.18
#VictorySlap: Nipsey Hussle Slaps Man After Parking Dispute…
 16 hours ago
06.25.18
Torrei Hart Claims This Is Why She’s Ready…
 16 hours ago
06.25.18
T.I. Will Boycott 2019 Super Bowl Even Though…
 16 hours ago
06.25.18
18 items
Don’t Touch Her Ish: Solange’s Epic Hair Evolution
 17 hours ago
06.24.18
Beyonce & Jay Z’s Trip To The Louvre…
 18 hours ago
06.25.18
Iconic Hip Hop Groups Make Their Way Onto…
 21 hours ago
06.25.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close