Video: Shocking Video of Grandmother Driving With Kids In Dog Kennel

This is sad and disturbing, a Memphis woman was arrested after keeping her grandchildren in dog kennels during a car trip. Leimome Cheeks, was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment. It’s reported, the children stayed in the kennels for at least 40 mins in temperatures as high as 95 degrees. A concerned witness saw one kid exiting the kennel, shot the video and sent it to Memphis Police. Cheeks was later released on bond, and appeared in court yesterday, she’s scheduled to return on July 9 with an attorney.

State child welfare officials are now involved and investigating.

