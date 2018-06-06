Is It Wrong For A Man To Expect Sex If He Pays For Your Vacation?

According to Shamartass, who took to Instagram to expose Future, she and the March madness rapper had hung out a few times in the studio before he invited her to Los Angeles to chill. Future allegedly paid for the accommodations and told Shamartess he’d reimburse her for her flight in addition to $5000 adding up a total of $5,500.
A Miami woman is claiming that she was "stranded" in Los Angeles – after she refused to sleep with rapper #Future. The hip hop star, according to the woman, refused to reimburse her travel expenses – and had her THROWN OUT of the hotel – when he learned she wasn't willing to"give it up." – MTO News learned that the woman – an aspiring singer named Shamartess – met Future at a Miami recording studio. The two flirted a bit – and then Future invited her out to Los Angeles. Shamartess thought Future was interested in WORK . .. but he was apparently interested in sex. Here's what she wrote on social media: – Okayy now that I'm settled in my room I had to book I can gone tell y'all … so I been talking to future since March … – I chilled with him in Miami and went to the studio with him or whatever and he was so cool and nice …like 3 days ago he told me he wanted to see me so I told him to book my flight; he told me to book it and he will give me my money back which was a 1,000 % of what I paid for my flight … I paid 550 for my flight so when I got here he suppose to been giving me 5500. – He already booked my room and he had a key left for me at the front desk … so I get settled in and text him .. he called me on FaceTime telling me I suppose to be waiting on him in the room with lingerie .. for one lingerie wasn't on my mind when I was packing .. I was thinking more of the studio my nigga. – but anyway I told him I wasn't on that type of time.. We talk but we don't talk enough for me to fuck him lol so Sunday get here .. I left to get something to eat and came back .. my key stopped working so I'm thinking I just put the key close to my phone and that's why it stopped working .. – I get to the front desk and they was telling me It wasn't working bc I was suppose to check out today .. I asked them how long the room was booked and they said it was only booked for Saturday which means he had plans to have sex with me and put me out anyway and not give me the 5500 .. – #swipe to see pictures and the rest of the story
Future reportedly called Shamartess on Facetime requesting to see her in lingerie, to which she allegedly responded, “I wasn’t on that type of time.” Shamartess posted alleged screenshots of their conversation and Future clearly wasn’t interested in just “chilling” with her and they never met up. “Catch you another time,” he reportedly wrote. All of which begs the question, if a man flies you out for a vacation, are you obligated to have sex with him?
Watch Shamika Sanders, Keyaira Kelly and Charise Frazier break down the topic in the video, below:
