It’s been a few weeks since the royal wedding, but Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland is still reminiscing on her baby girl’s big day. And one of her favorite moments of their nuptials may not be what you expected.

According to US Weekly, next to seeing the Duchess of Sussex walk down the isle in her stunning Givenchy gown and saying her vows, her next favorite moment was meeting Queen Elizabeth II up close and personal.

“Doria is saying the biggest highlight of the wedding, of course after watching her daughter say ‘I do’ to the man she loves, was meeting the Queen,” a source confided to the celebrity and gossip publication.

“It would have been extremely intimidating for anyone, but Meghan and Harry really did a marvelous job preparing her (with) what to expect.”

In addition, the source said that Prince Harry shared with new mother-in-law “numerous stories about the queen as a grandmother and what she [means] to him.”

Apparently, Ragland met the Queen for the first time the day before the wedding in May 18 with Harry and Meghan. They all chatted over tea.

We just adore Ragland so much and are glad that the royals feel the same way!

Sadly, Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, couldn’t attend the ceremony because he underwent heart surgery a few days earlier.

This Is Meghan Markle’s Mother’s ‘Biggest Highlight’ From The Royal Wedding was originally published on hellobeautiful.com