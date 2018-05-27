Local
Active Military And Veterans: Find The Best Deals And Freebies Memorial Day

Female African American Soldier Series: Against Dark Brown Background

Source: DanielBendjy / Getty

Memorial Day weekend, several restaurants and retailers show their appreciation by offering free and discounted meals and promotions to current and retired U.S. military. Just show a military ID, discharge papers, Veterans Administration cards and veterans organization membership cards can also be used to prove service.

Food Lion: 10% off on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28, 2018, for active or retired military personnel. Present your military ID and MVP card at checkout. The discount is before taxes. See store for exclusions. Valid at participating locations.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: Veterans and active military get a free entree with the purchase of another meal Monday.

Hooters: Veterans and active military eat free from a special menu Monday at participation locations with a military identification.

Logan’s Roadhouse: From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, service members get a free meal from the American Roadhouse Meals menu.

McCormick & Schmick’s: Veterans and active military personnel get a free lunch or dinner entree Monday at participating locations.

O’Charley’s: With proof of service, veterans and active military get a free meal from the Over the Top and the Under $10 menu with the purchase of another meal.

Every Day Military Freebies

Jo-Ann Fabric: 10% off total purchase every day. See more details on their website.

Lowe’s home store: 10% every day discount. See more details on their website.

Home Depot: All military veterans get a 10% discount on Memorial Day and there’s also a year-round 10% discount for active duty personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans and immediate dependents. Valid military required.

National Parks: Receive a land pass that gives military free admission to various national parks and federal recreational sites. See more details on their website.

Source USAtoday

