Local
Home > Local

Woman With A Baby Carjacked At Apex Target Store

5 reads
Leave a comment
Bank robber

Source: MILpictures by Tom Weber / Getty

A mother was strapping her baby into a car at the Beaver Creek Commons Target in Apex when she was robbed at gunpoint. The robber took her wallet and her car. She and the baby escaped uninjured.

 

 

Michelle Obama Becoming

Black Women On "Becoming" The Woman They Are Today

9 photos Launch gallery

Black Women On "Becoming" The Woman They Are Today

Continue reading Black Women On “Becoming” The Woman They Are Today

Black Women On "Becoming" The Woman They Are Today

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Apex , baby , robbed , target , Woman

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
A search for three bank robbery suspects initially shut down all lanes of Interstate 270 in Montgomery County.
Looking For Cheap Gas Over The Memorial Day…
 4 hours ago
05.25.18
Almost Friday Shmood: When School’s Out, Work Is…
 19 hours ago
05.24.18
Shooketh: This Cat Just Found Out She Was…
 19 hours ago
05.24.18
La La Is Turning Her Book ‘The Love…
 20 hours ago
05.25.18
Morgan Freeman’s Misconduct Apology Proves Harassment Is An…
 20 hours ago
05.25.18
Watch: Pusha T Joins ‘The Angie Martinez Show’…
 20 hours ago
05.24.18
Watch: Anderson .Paak Joins ‘Desus & Mero’ And…
 21 hours ago
05.24.18
Eyes Front! This Road Rage Clip Has The…
 21 hours ago
05.24.18
9 items
Black Women On “Becoming” The Woman They Are…
 21 hours ago
05.24.18
Watch: Kevin Hart Is Joined By Jack Black…
 21 hours ago
05.24.18
7 items
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Lands Its Ship…
 23 hours ago
05.24.18
Tea Talk The Podcast Ep. 4: Sierra Finds…
 1 day ago
05.24.18
Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals
Blue Ivy Is A Rule Follower…This Video Shows…
 1 day ago
05.24.18
BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-PROCESSION
Say What: Late Night Comedian Amber Ruffin Breaks…
 1 day ago
05.24.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close