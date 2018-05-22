Local
Royal Wedding Bishop Has North Carolina Connection

Bishop Michael Curry, who presided on the Royal wedding has a North Carolina connection. He served 16 years as bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina before his promotion to presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church. Curry began his ministry as deacon-in-charge at St. Stephen’s in Winston-Salem in 1978, and was rector from 1979 to 1982. He served in Ohio and Maryland before his time in Raleigh. Curry is the first African-American to have served as presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, a branch of the Church of England in the United States.

