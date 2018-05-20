‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs Bishop Michael Curry’s Response To The Royal Wedding

Check out SNL comedian Kenan Thompson’s impression of Bishop Michael Curry who gave a passionate, American-style sermon during the nuptials of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan earlier that day. How in the word did Kenan Thompson nail Bishop Michael Curry’s mannerism in less than half a day?

Bishop Michael Curry came by Weekend Update to talk about today's #RoyalWedding. #SNLFinale pic.twitter.com/gZ7IOgA5fd — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 20, 2018

Must read:

