Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs Bishop Michael Curry’s Response To The Royal Wedding

3 reads
Leave a comment
Adweek's Brand Genius 2015

Source: Mireya Acierto / Getty

Check out SNL comedian Kenan Thompson’s impression of Bishop Michael Curry who gave a passionate, American-style sermon during the nuptials of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan earlier that day. How in the word did Kenan Thompson nail Bishop Michael Curry’s mannerism in less than half a day?

Must read:

Here’s The Black Choir That Gave Us Chills Singing ‘Stand by Me’ At The Royal Wedding

Oprah Winfrey Shares A Secret About Her Outfit For The Royal Wedding

Bishop Michael Curry , kenan thompson , parody , Royal Wedding , snl

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading ‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs Bishop Michael Curry’s Response To The Royal Wedding

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Adweek's Brand Genius 2015
‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs Bishop Michael Curry’s Response…
 1 hour ago
05.20.18
Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
The Best Royal Wedding Coverage Was On Twitter
 1 day ago
05.19.18
9 items
Imitation Situation: 8 Stars Inspired By Grace Jones’…
 1 day ago
05.19.18
Watch As Rapper Khia Ties The Knot And…
 2 days ago
05.19.18
Black Excellence: Student Graduates With Law Degree And…
 2 days ago
05.19.18
So Sad: Former Playboy Model Reportedly Jumps To…
 2 days ago
05.19.18
I Married Wealthy And My Wedding Day Was…
 2 days ago
05.19.18
Weekend Shmood: Two Is Better Than One When…
 2 days ago
05.19.18
A Message For Amber Rose: When You Argue…
 2 days ago
05.19.18
OMG: This London Street Performer Sounds Just Like…
 2 days ago
05.19.18
Moves To Remember: Ellen & tWitch Give One…
 2 days ago
05.19.18
Issa Rae Is ‘Pregnant’ After Michael B. Jordan…
 2 days ago
05.19.18
In (Black) Royal Wedding News: Meghan Markle’s Mom…
 2 days ago
05.19.18
LMAO: Fashion Nova Clapping Back At 50 Cent…
 2 days ago
05.19.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close