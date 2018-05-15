Woman Who Called the Cops on Oakland Family Becomes Viral Meme

Do you remember the woman Susan who called the police on a couple grilling in the park in Oakland, CA?

Hello Officer, it’s me, Susan. I’m at my local park and there’s a group of blacks having too good of a time and I’m convinced they’re breaking the rules. I don’t feel safe.

Social media has turned the conversation into a viral meme.

What if Susan stumbled across Wakanda?

“Hello officer, it’s me Susan. I’ve found myself at an ethnic gathering and they keep claiming it’s LIT. I think they’re about to start a fire. I don’t feel safe.

