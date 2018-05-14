Chili’s Hit By Data Breach….Credit And Debit Card Information Compromised

While you were enjoying a slab of Chili’s Grill & Bar baby back ribs, hackers may have been having their way with your payment card information. The restaurant chain’s parent company, Brinker International, announced last week some outlets were “impacted by a data incident, which may have resulted in unauthorized access or acquisition of your payment card data.”

It’s reported malware was used to gather payment card information, including credit and debit card numbers, as well as names of cardholders who made purchases in the restaurant. The list of impacted restaurants has not been released, but officials said the incident happened between March and April.

On May 11 we learned that some of our Guests’ payment card information from certain restaurants was compromised. We value our relationship with our Guests and are committed to sharing details as we know more here: https://t.co/xWnJ1a7Auy — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) May 12, 2018

Read More:

CASSIUS Takes You Behind The Scenes Of The ‘SuperFly’ Remake

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: