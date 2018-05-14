National
Chili’s Hit By Data Breach….Credit And Debit Card Information Compromised

While you were enjoying a slab of Chili’s Grill & Bar baby back ribs, hackers may have been having their way with your payment card information. The restaurant chain’s parent company, Brinker International, announced last week some outlets were “impacted by a data incident, which may have resulted in unauthorized access or acquisition of your payment card data.”

It’s reported malware was used to gather payment card information, including credit and debit card numbers, as well as names of cardholders who made purchases in the restaurant. The list of impacted restaurants has not been released, but officials said the incident happened between March and April.

