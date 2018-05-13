Video: Black Oakland Throws Lit BBQ Cookout In Same Park Where White Woman Called Cops

What’s the best way to deal with racism. Get revenge but in a FUN way! Just ask the residents of Oakland, Ca. A diverse group of people came out to celebrate and dance and protest this type of racism. A large crowd even did the electric slide at one point. They played music, BBQ’d, kids jumped up and down and played, a GREAT time was had by all!

Watch video below!

In a pointed response to a recent incident where a white woman thought it her civic duty to call the police on a few black couples using a grill in a public park, the melanated masses of Oakland threw their own party at that very same site, Lake Merritt Park. pic.twitter.com/B1mSzjnnhQ — Black Panther Fan Girl (@QuartneyChante) May 13, 2018

