Video: Black Oakland Throws Lit BBQ Cookout In Same Park Where White Woman Called Cops

0 reads Leave a comment
What’s the best way to deal with racism. Get revenge but in a FUN way! Just ask the residents of Oakland, Ca. A diverse group of people came out to celebrate and dance and protest this type of racism. A large crowd even did the electric slide at one point. They played music, BBQ’d, kids jumped up and down and played, a GREAT time was had by all!
Watch video below!
Must Read:
Maxine Waters Checks GOP Congressman Who Told Her To Stop Talking About Discrimination
Police Suspend Officer After 65-Year-Old Woman Dragged From Car During Traffic Stop
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – add yours