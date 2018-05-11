White Woman Called Out for Racially Targeting Black Men Having BBQ in Oakland

It’s been a huge week for Black people having cops being called on them. Check out this scenario, a white woman called the cops on a black family for barbecuing at a park in Oakland, California. She was in disagreement with two black men over whether a charcoal grill was allowed at Lake Merritt.

Video of the confrontation shows the unidentified woman on the phone as she waits to talk with the Oakland Police Department, and people at the lake argue with her. The unidentified women continued to harass the man until another white woman confronts the woman.

Watch the video below to see what transpires, the 25-minute video posted to YouTube shows, shows the officers taking a police report but issued no citations, made no arrests and allowed the barbecue to continue.

Come on White people!

