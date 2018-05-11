Really?
Home > Really?

White Woman Called Out for Racially Targeting Black Men Having BBQ in Oakland

Jodi Berry
8 reads
Leave a comment
police

Source: John Foxx / Getty

It’s been a huge week for Black people having cops being called on them. Check out this scenario, a white woman called the cops on a black family for barbecuing at a park in Oakland, California. She was in disagreement with two black men over whether a charcoal grill was allowed at Lake Merritt.

Video of the confrontation shows the unidentified woman on the phone as she waits to talk with the Oakland Police Department, and people at the lake argue with her. The unidentified women continued to harass the man until another white woman confronts the woman.

Watch the video below to see what transpires, the 25-minute video posted to YouTube shows, shows the officers taking a police report but issued no citations, made no arrests and allowed the barbecue to continue.

Come on White people!

Read Also:

5 Tips On How To Handle The News In Chaotic Times

95-Year-Old Grandmother Arrested For Slapping Granddaughter With A Slipper

confrontation , Harassment

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading White Woman Called Out for Racially Targeting Black Men Having BBQ in Oakland

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
This Grandma Instagram Star Is Spilling All The…
 4 hours ago
05.11.18
23 Mother’s Day Life Lesson Stories
 5 hours ago
05.11.18
Spotify Removes R. Kelly’s Music From Playlists After…
 7 hours ago
05.11.18
Cardi B On How She And Nicki Minaj…
 18 hours ago
05.11.18
Oh No Sis! Emily B. Supports Fab During…
 19 hours ago
05.11.18
Teairra Mari Thanks Fans For Support After Sex…
 19 hours ago
05.11.18
Will Smith Explains How He Was Dead Broke…
 19 hours ago
05.11.18
Voice For The Job: Chance The Rapper Will…
 20 hours ago
05.11.18
Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph Talk Their First…
 20 hours ago
05.11.18
LTBW Episode 5: Do We Want The #MeToo…
 20 hours ago
05.11.18
Magic: Donald Glover Performs With Stevie Wonder, Kelly…
 20 hours ago
05.11.18
GG Spotlights: DevanOnDeck Gives The Secret To Personal…
 20 hours ago
05.11.18
No More R.Kelly? So Who’s Making The New…
 21 hours ago
05.11.18
Watch: The Cast Of ‘Dear White People’ Play…
 21 hours ago
05.11.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now