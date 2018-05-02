Kanye: Slavery Was A Choice! Well, You KNOW The Internet Wasn’t Going To Let That Slide

Everyone’s buzzing about Kanye’s appearance on TMZ yesterday where he proclaimed that slavery was a choice. *insert eye roll*

Kanye West stirs up the TMZ newsroom over TRUMP, SLAVERY and FREE THOUGHT. There's A LOT more that went down … and the fireworks are exploding on @TMZLive today. pic.twitter.com/5vkKEEOKPi — TMZ (@TMZ) May 2, 2018

Welp. You should have known that a hashtag was coming after Kanye’s nonsensical statement.

Black people will always turn oppressive political commentary into Black joy. #IfSlaveryWasAChoice is yet another example of necessary, comedic Black brilliance. — PrestonMitchum (@PrestonMitchum) May 2, 2018

When you a freshman at Slave University and you get assigned to the house #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/nACNQdW4e6 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 2, 2018

#IfSlaveryWasAChoice when ya whole crew got admitted into the same plantation & yall havin a faculty talent show pic.twitter.com/hiaddTUPvP — 𝖇𝖆𝖇𝖞 𝖑𝖚𝖈𝖎𝖋𝖊𝖗 (@byecrisg) May 2, 2018

Me calling HR because I don’t like the way Massa told me to pick cotton #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/QcnfU1sDZs — Bey Ivy Park (@beyjams) May 2, 2018

#IfSlaveryWasAChoice

when you thought you and the squad got split up but you see them on the slave ship pic.twitter.com/D3BxcfXVIs — Bundy (@_brianbeckford) May 2, 2018

Setting up the work playlist for the day #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/Tp8vEfvlCz — Luke Lawal Jr. (@lukelawal) May 2, 2018

When Massa tried to hit you with the whip #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/vPTIHWLUo7 — X (@wazzamsupah) May 2, 2018

When you hear the other slaves planning a revolt but you just got promoted to house slave #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/nG9IJFOd8C — Trey (@Doncorrr) May 2, 2018

When Massa away and you sneak into his room and try on his clothes #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/CGGsicDjhW — SSGSS Lank Lank (@YungLanksta) May 2, 2018

When you see a row of unpicked cotton but yo shift almost over #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/rjJ0YQJdpN — Jimmy Crack Corn (@jimmybsmith99) May 2, 2018

#IfSlaveryWasAChoice

Our ancestors after working they whole life just to find out from kanye that “slavery was a choice” the whole time. pic.twitter.com/fbYU8xRcwt — Aundre' Raashad 👑 (@AundreRaashad) May 2, 2018

