Kanye: Slavery Was A Choice! Well, You KNOW The Internet Wasn’t Going To Let That Slide

Karen Clark
8 reads
Kanye West on TMZ

Source: TMZ / TMZ

Everyone’s buzzing about Kanye’s appearance on TMZ yesterday where he proclaimed that slavery was a choice. *insert eye roll*

 

Welp. You should have known that a hashtag was coming after Kanye’s nonsensical statement.

 

10 Reasons Why ‘Blackish’ Is The Best Show On Television

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Reasons Why ‘Blackish’ Is The Best Show On Television

Continue reading 10 Reasons Why ‘Blackish’ Is The Best Show On Television

10 Reasons Why ‘Blackish’ Is The Best Show On Television

Since it’s 2014 debut, Blackish has undoubtedly taken over as The Cosby Show of it’s day: but better, cooler, more woke (and less behind the scenes drama). The Kenya Barris created show has made such an impact on television that The Obamas love it and Trump hates it. Besides the fact that it’s funny and makes the Cheeto’s skin cringe, check out 10 reason below why Blackish is one of the best shows on television right now.

 

Photos
