Prince’s Heirs File Lawsuit

Heirs to music legend Prince Roger Nelson, have sued Walgreen’s and the Illinois hospital that treated him after he suffered from a opioid overdose. The heirs alleged that a doctor and various pharmacists failed to proved Prince with sufficient and reasonable care, contributing to his death. The wrongful death lawsuit contends that the Walgreen company and pharmacist at two of its Minnesota branches:

“Dispensing prescription medications not valid for a legitimate medical purpose.”

Walgreen’s and the hospital’s parent company both declined to comment citing pending litigation.

