‘Scandal’ Finale Ends With A Brand New Stevie Wonder Song

Jodi Berry
Global Green USA's 13th Annual Pre-Oscar Party - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

The hit show Scandal ended a seven-year run with several twist and turns on what’s going on in the nation’s capital. But did you notice, there was one last twist before Olivia Pope hung up her white coat and hat. Gladiator Stevie Wonder debut a new song “Future Sunny Days” on the series finale. Wonder’s music has been a frequent favorite with many of his songs on Shonda Rhimes personal playlist.

Listen below!

