Are You Boycotting Starbucks After The Incident In Philadelphia Where Two Black Men Were Arrested?

After two Black men were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks, there have been cries to boycott the coffee chain.

Two black men, arrested for allegedly trespassing inside a Philadelphia Starbucks, met with the coffee chain's CEO after he publicly apologized; their arrests sparked calls for a Starbucks boycott https://t.co/vCWCufPk6H pic.twitter.com/r9wR5wYsC6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 16, 2018

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark