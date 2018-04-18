Now Everyone Knows! Food Network Says Dame’s Chicken & Waffles Is One Of The Best Places For Waffles In The Country!

Now everyone in the country knows what we already knew! The Food Network has named Dame’s Chicken & Waffles as one of the best places to get waffles in the entire country!

Congrats to @Dschickenwafls on being named one of the best places in the country to get waffles by @FoodNetwork https://t.co/4UT9SD7RaY — DPAC (@DPAC) April 17, 2018

Looks like lots of people agree!

I didn’t know Dame’s Chicken and Waffles was sooo good until today 😭 I fell in love 😍 pic.twitter.com/L7EuiqSIe2 — Krystal Hall ✨ (@_KrystalWillDo) January 20, 2018

Don’t care how fancy a restaurant’s chicken and waffles are…. if it ain’t Dame’s, I don’t want it — Rihyoncé (@MightyFro) April 13, 2018

Mollie introduced us to Dame’s Chicken and Waffles in Greensboro this afternoon. OMG x 3. Worth driving a 100 miles to eat there. @Dschickenwafls — Leo M. Lambert (@LeoMLambert) March 17, 2018

