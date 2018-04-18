Local
Now Everyone Knows! Food Network Says Dame’s Chicken & Waffles Is One Of The Best Places For Waffles In The Country!

Karen Clark
fried chicken and waffles on restaurant table with syrup and butter

Source: Jason Todd / Getty

Now everyone in the country knows what we already knew! The Food Network has named Dame’s Chicken & Waffles as one of the best places to get waffles in the entire country!

 

Looks like lots of people agree!

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

