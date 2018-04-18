Jimmy Kimmel Travels Back In Time To Warn Baby Donald Of James Comey Book

5 reads Leave a comment
Former FBI director James Comey released his highly anticipated book “Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership” yesterday. The book paints an unflattering portrait of his former boss Donald Trump. The Trump administration has been a goldmine for late-night comedians and political satirists. So, Jimmy decided to go back in time to 1946 to visit baby Donald Trump and show him the book so that maybe he will change his ways. Wishful thinking!
Must Read:
Starbucks To Close Stores On May 29 For Racial Bias Training
Say Goodbye To This NYC Statue Devoted To Doctor Who Experimented On Enslaved Women
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – add yours