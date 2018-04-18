Jimmy Kimmel Travels Back In Time To Warn Baby Donald Of James Comey Book

Former FBI director James Comey released his highly anticipated book “Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership” yesterday. The book paints an unflattering portrait of his former boss Donald Trump. The Trump administration has been a goldmine for late-night comedians and political satirists. So, Jimmy decided to go back in time to 1946 to visit baby Donald Trump and show him the book so that maybe he will change his ways. Wishful thinking!

