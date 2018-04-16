Entertainment News
Cardi B’s Twerking Takes Pregnancy To The Next Level…Could You Move Like This At Six Months?

Karen Clark
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Cardi B is a gem. The very pregnant rapper took the stage at Coachella over the weekend with a look that was a nod to Left Eye and moves that left us all in awe.

 

Of course, social media had jokes.

 

TIDAL X: 1015

Slay! Twitter Loses Its Mind Over #BeyChella

44 photos Launch gallery

Slay! Twitter Loses Its Mind Over #BeyChella

Continue reading Slay! Twitter Loses Its Mind Over #BeyChella

Slay! Twitter Loses Its Mind Over #BeyChella

[caption id="attachment_2955833" align="alignleft" width="710"] Source: Brazil Photo Press/CON / Getty[/caption] Beyonce TURNED Coachella out on Saturday!!! The first Black woman to ever headline the coveted concert series blessed us mere mortals with a stunning performance that was #BlackGirlMagic meets HBCU homecoming...and we were LIVING! That, and she brought out Jay-Z, Solange and Destiny's Child to help sing some of her classic songs in her 26-song set. And of course, Twitter was here for it all!

 

