Cardi B’s Twerking Takes Pregnancy To The Next Level…Could You Move Like This At Six Months?

Cardi B is a gem. The very pregnant rapper took the stage at Coachella over the weekend with a look that was a nod to Left Eye and moves that left us all in awe.

Cardi B pays homage to Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes in Coachella inspired look 😍👏 pic.twitter.com/l3Oc5ri6g0 — Invasion of Privacy FRIDAY 4/6 (@Crimemoney_) April 16, 2018

Of course, social media had jokes.

Cardi B’s baby during her Coachella set pic.twitter.com/Qn1xcuSCRY — Regards, Tommie (@ttjthr33) April 16, 2018

Cardi B’s baby during that performance pic.twitter.com/9Da8Kbr6Vt — okurrt (@du_soleilx) April 16, 2018

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark