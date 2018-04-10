2018 Tax Day Feebies And Deals

Tax day is right around the corner, while most people dread Tax Day April 17, it doesn’t have to be a boomer. If you’re looking for ways to save a little bit of money on April 17, visit one of these restaurants for free food or a discounted meal. So, celebrate the end of all that unpleasant paperwork and treat yourself to dessert, a drink or a free meal this Tax Day.

Applebee’s: The last time we saw the Dollarita was in October. But it’s back for April, just in time for tax day. As its name would suggest, the Dollarita costs $1 — and it’s available until the end of April.

Boston Market: On Tuesday, April 17, if you dine-in, you can get a $10.40 Tax Day Meal Special, which includes a Half Chicken Individual Meal with 2 sides, cornbread, a regular fountain beverage and a cookie.

Bruegger’s: Tax Relief week is April 9 through April 17. During that time, get 20% off catering orders by entering TWENTYOFF at checkout.

Chili’s: Take a Break from Taxes with the new $5 Cherry Blossom Margarita. No coupon required, simply ask your server for this special offer. Valid every day during the month of April in the bar & dining room.

Firehouse Subs: Use this printable coupon (valid at participating locations April 17 through April 19) to get a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and drink. Online, use promo code TAXDAY2018.

Great American Cookies: Get a free Cookies & Cream cookie when you stop by a participating store on April 17. No purchase necessary, but there’s a limit of one free cookie per customer. See full promo details.

Hardee’s: Get a free Sausage Biscuit for Tax Day, April 17! Hardee’s wants to help numb the pain this Tax Day by giving away free Sausage Biscuits at participating locations on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 until 10 a.m. local time.

Mrs. Fields: Until midnight on April 16, use code SAVETEN to get 10% off any order.

Omaha Steaks: Place an online order for more than $59 and get a free 2-lb. ham. The promo runs through April 17, or until supplies run out.

Office Depot/Office Max: Free shredding up to 5 lbs of documents with coupon through April 28, 2018. Get coupon from their website.

Planet Fitness: From Saturday, April 14 – Saturday, April 21, members and non-members can use available HydroMassage chairs for some well-deserved (and free!) relaxation. Bring in a coupon available on their website starting April 14.

