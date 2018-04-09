Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Say It Ain’t so….The Quad’ Canceled At BET After Two Seasons

Jodi Berry
6 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 24, 2016

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

Is life imitating art or vice versa? BET has canceled drama series The Quad less than a week after its second-season finale. The TV series centered around fictional Georgia A&M’s historically independent and black university, starring Anika Noni Rose as college president, (Dr. Eva Fletcher) who has to balance her personal life with her career and the needs of the institution and her students. The series also starred Sean Blakemore, Jasmine Guy, Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

The cancellation comes after a string of executive shakeups at the Viacom-owned company. Hopefully, another cable network could pick up the show, wishful thinking!

Read Also:

Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman Shines On His SNL Debut

The Sunken Place: BET Founder Falsely Credits Trump For Lowering The Black Unemployment Rate

Canceled , The Quad

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Say It Ain’t so….The Quad’ Canceled At BET After Two Seasons

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 24, 2016
Say It Ain’t so….The Quad’ Canceled At BET…
 2 hours ago
04.09.18
Array
New Music: Peabo Bryson ‘ Love Like Yours…
 2 hours ago
04.09.18
12 items
12 Times Joseline Hernandez & Baby Bonnie Bella…
 5 hours ago
04.09.18
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 7 hours ago
04.09.18
Real One: NBAer Reggie Bullock Fights For Transgender…
 11 hours ago
04.09.18
Remember The Time Kobe Bet Half A Mill…
 11 hours ago
04.09.18
Watch High School-Aged LeBron James Drop 52 Points…
 12 hours ago
04.09.18
Racist White People Getting What They Deserve: A…
 12 hours ago
04.09.18
5 Reasons You Need To Stream Gwen Bunn’s…
 15 hours ago
04.09.18
Hero Leaves Quarters In Random Gumball Machines For…
 15 hours ago
04.09.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Moore Confirms Pregnancy At The…
 16 hours ago
04.09.18
N.O. Bounce Legend Big Freedia Thanks Drake For…
 21 hours ago
04.09.18
Can You Guess Cardi B’s Parents’ Favorite Songs…
 22 hours ago
04.09.18
Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman Shines On His SNL…
 24 hours ago
04.09.18
Photos