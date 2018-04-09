Say It Ain’t so….The Quad’ Canceled At BET After Two Seasons

Is life imitating art or vice versa? BET has canceled drama series The Quad less than a week after its second-season finale. The TV series centered around fictional Georgia A&M’s historically independent and black university, starring Anika Noni Rose as college president, (Dr. Eva Fletcher) who has to balance her personal life with her career and the needs of the institution and her students. The series also starred Sean Blakemore, Jasmine Guy, Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

The cancellation comes after a string of executive shakeups at the Viacom-owned company. Hopefully, another cable network could pick up the show, wishful thinking!

