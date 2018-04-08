Entertainment News
T’Challa makes a visit from Wakanda for SNL’s Black Jeopardy!

Chadwick Boseman channeled his inner Wakandan character in the return of Black Jeopardy! In the skit, T’Challa the king of fictional African utopia Wakanda, is be expected to be street smart about black culture. However, it turns out he’s not as savvy to the culture of the west. The categories for this game were Grown Ass, Aw Hell Naw, Fid’na, Girl Bye, I Ain’t Got It, and White People. He finally gets the hang of the games once the topic of potato salad came up.

Check out the skit below; Boseman can be seen again soon as the Black Panther, a.k.a. T’Challa in Avengers: Infinity War, which opens in theaters on April 27th.

‘Black Panther’ Will End A 35 Year Public Movie Ban In Saudi Arabia

Listen To Black Women Poll: What Is The Spirit Of Girlfriend?

