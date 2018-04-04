National
Martin Luther King, Jr. Was Scheduled To Be In Our State The Day He Was Assassinated

Karen Clark
Dr. Martin Luther King...

Source: PA Images / Getty

According to ABC 11, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was scheduled to appear in Durham and in Wilson the day he was shot and killed in Memphis.

 

 

 

Photos