Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#ShootDanceChallenge Young Jada Hit Them Folks And Now It’s Going Viral

When your mom plays the wrong song so you have to show everybody why you’re the Beyoncé of the group.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Get moving, get grooving

Source: gradyreese / Getty

Young Jada Schuler didn’t hesitate to flex her best version of Blocboy JB’s “Shoot” dance for the camera.

When mom accidentally played 6ix9ine’s “Blicky Got The Icky,” Jada’s dance partners were caught off guard.

She was ready, though. Watch below: 

Big up to Qwauvy for the clutch gif, which will mark this viral moment forever in history.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading #ShootDanceChallenge Young Jada Hit Them Folks And Now It’s Going Viral

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2015
Awww: Serena Williams and daughter Alexis dressed as…
 3 hours ago
04.01.18
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 5 hours ago
04.01.18
TV One Presents MLK50: Days Of Remembrance
 5 hours ago
04.01.18
Got Eem!: Anthony Davis’ Unibrow Played An April…
 12 hours ago
04.01.18
Did Tamar Braxton Get Sister Traci Kicked Off…
 13 hours ago
04.01.18
Toni Braxton Visits BET's '106 & Park' - April 11, 2011
The Claws are already out before the start…
 16 hours ago
04.01.18
Don’t Fall For These Brands And Their April…
 18 hours ago
04.01.18
Thirsty Free Throw: Joel Embiid Shoots Another Shot…
 23 hours ago
04.01.18
So This Is Where The Washing Machine Has…
 24 hours ago
04.01.18
90’s and 2000’s Remixes That Were Better Than…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Heroic: Matt Barnes Starts Fund For Stephon Clark’s…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Certified Legend: Re-live Jason Kidd’s Craziest Assists
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Souls Of Liberty Will Have You Begging For…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Ed O’Bannon Says NCAA Is Making More than…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Photos