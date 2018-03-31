ShootDanceChallenge Young Jada Hit Them Folks And Now It’s Going Viral

Young Jada Schuler didn’t hesitate to flex her best version of Blocboy JB’s “Shoot” dance for the camera.

When mom accidentally played 6ix9ine’s “Blicky Got The Icky,” Jada’s dance partners were caught off guard.

She was ready, though. Watch below:

This was my original video this is what happend we were gonna do the shoot dance challenge but a different song came on and I got to hype😂😭 pic.twitter.com/jsCVk0aO9i — Jada Schuler (@jadaschuler4) March 30, 2018

Big up to Qwauvy for the clutch gif, which will mark this viral moment forever in history.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: