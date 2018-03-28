Mega Millions Winning Numbers Are…

The Mega Millions winning numbers were announced last night. There are 7, 25, 43, 56 and 59, and the Mega Ball number was 13 for the $458 million jackpot but there was no winner so you still have a chance to win big. The next drawing is on Friday and the pot will grow to $502 million.

Tickets are only $2 each but the chances of you winning are high. To win big with Mega Millions the odds are 1 in 258.9 million and for Powerball it’s 292.2 million. There is a Powerball drawing tonight for $40 million. The odds might be high but yeah why not?

Some state spend more money on the lottery than others. LendEDU did a study that found that the the average Massachusetts resident spends $735 annually on lottery tickets. While Rhode Island residents spend about $514 a year, Delaware and New York spend about $400 a year on tickets. North Carolina spends about $300 a year on average.

Good luck if you decide to play the lottery. Analyst say you have a better shot with the scratch off over Mega Ball or PowerBall.