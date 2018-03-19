Could fans soon hear a collaboration with Brandy…Fantasia…& Jasmine Sullivan

Are three of the most powerful female singers joining forces to record new music? Social media seem to think so! Although, nothing has been officially confirmed, Brandy’s subtle hint on IG alluded to the possibility. She recently posted a video clip of herself listening to Fantasia’s version of James Brown’s “It’s A Man’s World,” commenting that the trio could be making some music together in the future.

