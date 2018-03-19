Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Could fans soon hear a collaboration with Brandy…Fantasia…& Jasmine Sullivan

Jodi Berry
0 reads
Leave a comment
Mixing console

Source: broadcastertr / Getty

Are three of the most powerful female singers joining forces to record new music? Social media seem to think so! Although, nothing has been officially confirmed, Brandy’s subtle hint on IG alluded to the possibility. She recently posted a video clip of herself listening to Fantasia’s version of James Brown’s “It’s A Man’s World,” commenting that the trio could be making some music together in the future.

Must Read:

Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman To Host SNL

Hilarious! JAY-Z Stops Blue Ivy From Bidding $19K On A Painting

Brandy , fantasia , jazmine sullivan , New Music

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Could fans soon hear a collaboration with Brandy…Fantasia…& Jasmine Sullivan

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mixing console
Could fans soon hear a collaboration with Brandy…Fantasia…&…
 27 mins ago
03.19.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 1 hour ago
03.19.18
Five Artists Who Were Also Inspired By 70’s…
 2 hours ago
03.19.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kandi Explains To Kim Why Nene…
 10 hours ago
03.19.18
Before Her #LHHATL Debut, Get Familiar With Jamaican…
 11 hours ago
03.19.18
Offset Has Been Perfecting His Pop & Lock…
 12 hours ago
03.19.18
Drake Puts 16 On N.E.R.D. & Rihanna’s “Lemon”
 12 hours ago
03.19.18
Migos & Drake Hit The Soul Train Line…
 13 hours ago
03.19.18
Blessings To The Good Soul Who Decides To…
 16 hours ago
03.19.18
Blue Ivy Is Out Here Bidding $19K On…
 16 hours ago
03.19.18
Colin Kaepernick Shows He’s Still Got It
 17 hours ago
03.19.18
People Have The Most Violent Thoughts While Shopping…
 17 hours ago
03.19.18
Being Around Cheesy Couples Can Get Super Annoying…
 17 hours ago
03.19.18
Not Even A Pet Can Come Between A…
 18 hours ago
03.19.18
Photos