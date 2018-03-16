National
Need An Excuse Letter To Get Out Of Work So You Can Watch The Carolina Game Today? Here You Go!

Karen Clark
Duke v North Carolina

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

The Tar Heels play the Lipscomb Bisons today at 2:45. Need an excuse to get out of work? Roy Williams has you covered!

 

 

