Six NC teams are headed to the big dance

Jodi Berry
Duke v Mercer

The stage is set for the NCAA basketball championship, let the March Madness begin.

Six North Carolina teams heading to the big dance:

The UNC will take on Lipscomb in Charlotte on March 16 at 2:45 p.m.

Duke will play against Iona in Pittsburgh on March 15 at 2:45 p.m.

NC State faces off with Seton Hall in Wichita on March 15 at 4:30 p.m.

NC Central challenges Texas Southern in Dayton, Ohio on March 14 at 6:40 p.m.

UNC Greensboro matches up with Gonzaga in Boise on March 15 at 1:30 p.m.

Davidson will also play The Kentucky Wildcats in Boise on March 15 at 7:10 p.m.

