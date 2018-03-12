Six NC teams are headed to the big dance

The stage is set for the NCAA basketball championship, let the March Madness begin.

Six North Carolina teams heading to the big dance:

The UNC will take on Lipscomb in Charlotte on March 16 at 2:45 p.m.

Duke will play against Iona in Pittsburgh on March 15 at 2:45 p.m.

NC State faces off with Seton Hall in Wichita on March 15 at 4:30 p.m.

NC Central challenges Texas Southern in Dayton, Ohio on March 14 at 6:40 p.m.

UNC Greensboro matches up with Gonzaga in Boise on March 15 at 1:30 p.m.

Davidson will also play The Kentucky Wildcats in Boise on March 15 at 7:10 p.m.

