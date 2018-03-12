Six NC teams are headed to the big dance

4 reads Leave a comment
The stage is set for the NCAA basketball championship, let the March Madness begin.
Six North Carolina teams heading to the big dance:
The UNC will take on Lipscomb in Charlotte on March 16 at 2:45 p.m.
Duke will play against Iona in Pittsburgh on March 15 at 2:45 p.m.
NC State faces off with Seton Hall in Wichita on March 15 at 4:30 p.m.
NC Central challenges Texas Southern in Dayton, Ohio on March 14 at 6:40 p.m.
UNC Greensboro matches up with Gonzaga in Boise on March 15 at 1:30 p.m.
Davidson will also play The Kentucky Wildcats in Boise on March 15 at 7:10 p.m.
