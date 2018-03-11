It Was A Good Day: Anthony Davis Got A Triple-Double On His B-Day

On his 25th birthday, Anthony Davis wasn’t messing around. The Pelicans All Star swatted 10 shots to record his first ever triple-double.

Anthony Davis got the first triple-double of his career on his 25th birthday. 25 points

11 rebounds

10 blocks pic.twitter.com/xRABe1N6JT — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 11, 2018

Hit the jump for some of his best highlights this year, via SLAM.

