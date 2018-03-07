Looks Like Usher’s Marriage Is Over

9 reads Leave a comment
Usher and his wife Grace Miguel have issued a joint statement saying that they are separating.
“After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”
This was Grace’s third marriage and Usher’s second. Some are wondering if the allegations about Usher passing herpes on to other people have anything to do with the split.
