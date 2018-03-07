Entertainment News
Looks Like Usher’s Marriage Is Over

Karen Clark
9th Annual Roots Picnic

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Usher and his wife Grace Miguel have issued a joint statement saying that they are separating.

“After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

This was Grace’s third marriage and Usher’s second. Some are wondering if the allegations about Usher passing herpes on to other people have anything to do with the split.

The 33rd Annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

 

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Jumping The Broom! Chanel Iman Marries NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard

[caption id="attachment_2934740" align="alignleft" width="714"] Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty[/caption] They finally jumped that broom! Supermodel Chanel Iman and New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard tied the knot at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles over the weekend, just four months after their engagement. Here's a peek at their amazingly beautiful special day. Congrats you two!

 

Grace Miguel , Usher

