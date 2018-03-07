Entertainment News
What happened on a NYC Subway with Jussie Smollett

Jodi Berry
Jussie Smollett

Source: Kris Connor / Getty

Jussie Smollett recently dropped his debut album, Sum of My Music. The album is chalked full of soulful R&B, pop and hip-hop, and let’s not forget about his amazing voice. The Empire star was in NYC celebrating the release of his album and surprised several subway riders. Check out his incredible performance below!

“I’m releasing just a piece of who I am with this project and I just want people to hear it, feel it and vibe with it.

Photos