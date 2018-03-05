Taraji did not throw shade and put a curse on Ryan Seacrest

Did Taraji do a Ms. Celie on Ryan Seacrest? Henson was one of the fewer-than-usual people who stopped to chat with Seacrest amid controversy over harassment accusations of which he’s been cleared. Taraji P. Henson says that despite what social media might think, she “absolutely” supports Ryan Seacrest. During the interview Henson told touched his chin and said:

“The universe has a way of taking care of taking care of good people, Know what I mean?”

Twitter then blew up with several people reacting to the moment.

Nothing but love for my friend @TherealTaraji. Thanks for hanging out with us on the #ERedCarpet! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ayayQrI3O4 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 5, 2018

