Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Taraji did not throw shade and put a curse on Ryan Seacrest

Jodi Berry
20 reads
Leave a comment
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Did Taraji do a Ms. Celie on Ryan Seacrest? Henson was one of the fewer-than-usual people who stopped to chat with Seacrest amid controversy over harassment accusations of which he’s been cleared. Taraji P. Henson says that despite what social media might think, she “absolutely” supports Ryan Seacrest. During the interview Henson told touched his chin and said:

“The universe has a way of taking care of taking care of good people, Know what I mean?”

Twitter then blew up with several people reacting to the moment.

Must See:

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: White Dresses And Red Carpet Risks At The 2018 Oscars

Oscar Roundup: ‘Get Out’ Wins Big, Mary J. Blige, Common And Andra Day Kill It On Stage

ryan seacrest , Taraji P. Hensen

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Taraji did not throw shade and put a curse on Ryan Seacrest

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LET’S MAKEUP: Taraji P. Henson Has A Glow…
 4 hours ago
03.05.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Taraji did not throw shade and put a…
 4 hours ago
03.05.18
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals
Tiffany Haddish Wore That Same White Dress AGAIN…
 6 hours ago
03.05.18
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama Portraits - Washington, DC
Mom: My 2-Year-Old Was Staring At Michelle Obama’s…
 6 hours ago
03.05.18
GG Spotlight: Brooklyn MC Matic Has Bars For…
 6 hours ago
03.05.18
Yes Lawd! Baby Gives Thanks To The High…
 6 hours ago
03.05.18
Black Girls Rock! 2017 - Arrivals
Video: People Want Tiffany Haddish & Maya Rudolph…
 6 hours ago
03.05.18
The Big Return: This Is What Roseanne &…
 7 hours ago
03.05.18
Shaq Admits To Being Jealous Of Kobe’s Oscar…
 7 hours ago
03.05.18
Miguel thumbnail
Check Out Miguel’s Performance At Last Night’s Oscars
 7 hours ago
03.05.18
When Stars Have No Chill: Biggest OMG &…
 7 hours ago
03.05.18
Fire: T-Pain Previews New ‘Bartier Cardi’ Remix &…
 8 hours ago
03.05.18
Going Through A Break-Up? You Can Probably Relate…
 8 hours ago
03.05.18
Where’s Spongebob? A Sinister Looking Patrick Star Has…
 8 hours ago
03.05.18
Photos