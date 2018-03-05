The Wake Up: Black Stars Who Died Snubbed At The Oscars; Deadly Disease Breaks Out In Africa; Bill Cosby Back In Court

For some reason, there were a handful of stars not included in the portion of the Academy Awards that honors those who died in the 12 months leading up to Sunday night’s ceremony. For Black people, though, the omissions of Robert Guillaume and Della Reese were too glaring to ignore, especially with the dearth of diversity routinely on display at the Oscars year after year.

Did the Oscars seriously forget ROBERT GUILLAUME and DELLA REESE for the 'in memoriam' segment? Really? SMH. #Oscars #Oscars2018 https://t.co/RW54HLOae7 — NewsOne (@newsone) March 5, 2018

Bernie Casey and Chuck Berry were able to make the cut of more than 50 actors and other people who made a name for themselves in the movie business. But Guillaume and Reese’s inclusion were deserved based off their respective performances in “Lean On Me” and “Harlem Nights” alone.

On the same night that saw Back history being made with Jordan Peele becoming the first African-American to win for best screenplay – one of four Black people to be nominated in that category in the 50 years its ben a category, #OscarsSoWhite was still tough to ignore.

The Latest Deadly Disease Taking Africa By Storm

There has been an outbreak in Nigeria of Lassa fever in Nigeria, where people are suffering from symptoms and effect that rival the Ebola crisis from a few years ago, according to the BBC. The “viral haemorrhagic fever” has no vaccine and can be especially deadly for women who are pregnant as well as their babies.

Distribution of confirmed and probable #Lassafever cases in #Nigeria 🇳🇬 as at 25th February, 2018. The number of confirmed cases during the past two months exceeds the total number of confirmed cases reported in 2017. https://t.co/R1QvGch1GI pic.twitter.com/shQr4SLl0Y — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) February 28, 2018

Lassa fever has killed at least 72 people out of more than 300 cases reported across 18 states since the beginning of the year, according to the World Health Organization.

More information on Lassa fever can be found by clicking here.

Cosby Back In Court

Bill Cosby will be forced to focus his attention on his alleged tactics for seducing (and sedating) women with pills a little more than a week after one of his daughter’s died from complications surrounding a kidney disorder. The disgraced comedian who has mounted somewhat of a comeback with spot appearances around the Philadelphia area was scheduled to make a return to the same suburban Philly courthouse where a mistrial was called in the case of a woman who accused him or drugging and sexually assaulting her.

Bill Cosby goes to court to stop accusers from testifying. https://t.co/MxaRFXwOP4 — CBS 21 News (@CBS21NEWS) March 5, 2018

This time, Cosby is expected on Monday to make a play to block dozens of his alleged victims from testifying on behalf of the plaintiff, Andrea Constand. Prosecutors were seeking testimony from 13 women in addition to Constand, the Associated Press reported.

SEE ALSO:

Tiffany Haddish’s Best Moments At The Oscars

Not Today, Satan: Black Trump Supporter Attacks The Congressional Black Caucus