Ivanka Trump is a White House senior adviser to the President, but doesn’t want reporters asking questions about her father’s sexual harassment accusers because it’s “inappropriate.”

At least 16 women have accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct.

“Do you believe your father’s [sexual misconduct] accusers?” –@PeterAlexander “I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it.” –@IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/23AVPgcOdE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 26, 2018

The backlash to her response was swift.

The White House went out of its way to make clear that Ivanka Trump traveled to South Korea as a senior adviser to the president, not a First Daughter. But as soon as she’s hit with a difficult question, suddenly she’s a daughter. https://t.co/yxn44dbDDK — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) February 26, 2018

If Ivanka Trump just wants to be "a daughter," she needs to give up her office in the White House. — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) February 26, 2018

It’s not inappropriate for @PeterAlexander to ask Ivanka Trump about her father’s accusers. She’s an adult, a public figure & a WH advisor. And she claims to fight for women. Also: she answered the question. — Touré (@Toure) February 26, 2018

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark